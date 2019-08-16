news, story, article

By Thomas Darko, GNA

Zenu (GAR), Aug. 16, GNA – Residents of Zenu and Atadeka, near Ashaiman, have appealed to the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) to install street lights in the area to curb crime.

The residents, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the absence of street lights in the area, especially on some parts of local roads, made it difficult to control the ever rising crime in the area.

One of the residents, Mr. Richard Koomson, said theives were taking advantage of the darkness on the main road to rob and hurt people at night and dawn.

“We have challenges here in Zenu, such as the lack of a drainage system and bridges but one of the most serious one is the lack of street lights because miscreants take advantage of the darkness to commit heart wrenching crimes” he added.

Mr. Koomson revealed that the community members some time back, contributed money, bought and could only install streetlights in some parts of the community.

He added that he was once robbed on the main road at night when returning from work, a crime which he said could have been prevented if the area was illuminated.

He said street lights, if installed would also enable the residents to extend their business hours without the fear of attack.

Mr. Koomson also attributed the increase in crime in the area to lack of employment opportunities for the youth.

“Lack of jobs among the youth is also driving most of them. Into to stealing and alcoholism. Life is hard for them and expectations from their families are huge,” he said.

Miss Betty, a trader, said putting up street lights in the area and on the main roads as well, will help them wake up early to start business.

She added that Atadeka, Zenu and Katamanso were not safe for lone commuters since criminals stalked and harmed such persons under the cover of darkness.

Mr Samuel Ofori, a taxi driver, said, "Now days, you can’t even work at night without protecting yourself with knifes and sharp rods.”

He added that the lack of streetlights in the area had made it difficult to even get passengers at night or even at dawn because they are all afraid of robbers.

“We are appealing to the Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Police Service to look into this matter very quickly because the area is no longer safe,”he added.

GNA