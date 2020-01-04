news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Nsawam (E/R), Jan. 4, GNA – The electorate of Nsawam Central in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality have launched a three-year development plan to enhance their living conditions.

The plan is to extend the Nsawam Market coverage area to create space for hawkers and other traders and move them away from the streets and the lorry parks.

Mr Emmanuel Ofori Agyepong, the newly elected assembly member for Nsawam Central, said the extension of the market would help the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to increase its revenue mobilization efforts.

He said other projects in the development plan include the construction of toilet facilities for the people of Papito, boreholes at Bungalow and the dredging of River Densu.

He said the work would be executed through self-help with support from the Assembly.

Mr Ofori Agyepong appealed to the Kyidomhene of Aburi Atwiesin, Nana Opare Kwaafo I, non-resident citizens abroad, non-governmental agencies, philanthropists and other benevolent organisations to support in the implementation of the projects.

Mr Ofori Agyepong expressed gratitude to the electorate for electing him and called on them to unite and assist in the development of the municipality.

