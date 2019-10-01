news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Efutu (C/R), Oct. 1, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union (EU) has organised a community durbar to sensitise residents of Efutu in the Cape Coast Metropolis on Public Accountability and Environmental Governance.

It was aimed at promoting good governance, reducing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law through whistle blowing.

Mr Samuel Akwetey Otoo, Central Regional Chief Investigator of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), on the Whistle-blowers Act, 2006 (Act 720) said it gave protection to individuals, who reported all corrupt activities to appropriate authorities for action to be taken.

Whistle-blowers were also entitled to 10 per cent of the money retrieved from a corrupt act.

He therefore urged citizens to report all corrupt activities to the authorities such as the Ghana Police Service, CHRAJ, Audit Service, and Office of the Special Prosecutor for the appropriate actions to be taken.

According to him, corruption was impeding the Country's growth as resources which could be used to develop the country ended up in people's pockets.

Chief Superintendent Ernest Fosu, the Metropolitan Police Commander, mentioned bribery, facilitation payment, kickbacks, fraud, nepotism, looting, tax evasion and avoidance, extortion and money laundering as some types of corruption.

He added that corruption was a canker affecting every sector of livelihoods such as health, education, productivity and as well as reducing revenue and therefore affecting development.

He called on citizens to contribute their meaningfully to reduce corruption and deepen public accountability in the country.

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, Cape Coast Metropolitan Director of the NCCE admonished Ghanaians to look out for all acts of corruption and hold duty-bearers accountable.

He said corruption had negative effects on the economy, the citizens, especially women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

