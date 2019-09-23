news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Wawasua (B/R), Sept 23, GNA – Residents in the Wawasua Electoral Area in the Sunyani Municipality have appealed for boreholes to improve the water and sanitation situation in the communities.



Instead of 32 boreholes required to supply potable drinking water for the more than 3,000 residents, there are only four boreholes in the area.

Due to the situation, many residents rely on nearby streams and rivers, which according to them were not potable.

This is because most of the communities also lacked toilets and residents thereby defecate in the open space.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of a community durbar at Wawasua, Mr Bismarck Tsikata, the Assemblyman for Wawasua Electoral Area, said the people had complained to the Municipal Assembly, but nothing had been done to address the problem.

He appealed to civil society and non-governmental organisations, corporate institutions and philanthropists to support the communities to improve on water and sanitation in the area.

Mr Tsikata said apart from the five major towns – Korasua number one, Kyeremogya, Donsesere, Benu Ano, and Wawasua, none of the surrounding communities had toilets nor boreholes.

He said the communities also lacked electricity while road networks connecting them were extremely deplorable and required re-graveling to facilitate the movements of people and their economic activities.

Mr Benjamin Kyere, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the NCCE, said with the support from the European Union (EU), the three-year project, which aimed at making duties bearers accountable to the people, by improving on transparency and accountability as fighting corruption, was expected to end by the close of this year.

He said the project also aimed at helping to achieve goals six and 14 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which were to ensure sustainability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all and to conserve and sustainably, use the oceans, and marine resources for sustainable development respectively.

Mr Kyere expressed concern over indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste, illegal logging and lumbering, mining and destruction of water bodies as well as perennial bushfires which had affected the climatic condition in the Bono, Bobo East and Ahafo Regions.

He called on Traditional Rulers, the Assembly and relevant public institutions to collaborate effectively to help tackle the challenges in a proactive manner to safeguard the environment.

Mr Kyere said the situation required urgent attention to mitigate the impact of climate change, which included erratic rains, extreme heat and drying up of water bodies and rivers, which were well felt in the Regions.

GNA