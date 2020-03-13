news, story, article

Accra, March 13, GNA – The death is reported of Mrs. Mercy Sackey (Nee Quarcoopome), a Class Leader of the Kanashie Thomas Clegg Methodist Church.



She passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, at the ripe age of 75.

The late Mrs. Sackey, fondly called ‘Auntie Mercy’, was the mother-in-law of renowned Evangelist, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh.

She is survived by three daughters Mrs. Barbara Tetteh, Ms. Rosemary Adubea Sackey and Mrs. Gifty Sackey Mbura, all in the United Kingdom (UK).

Her funeral arrangements, according to a family source, would be announced later.

GNA