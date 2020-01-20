news, story, article

Accra, Jan 20, GNA -The Moderator of Global Evangelical Church, Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, has bemoaned the excessive use of anointing oil and other mantles at the expense of sound scriptural teachings to worshippers.



Quoting from the scriptures, he said the church was commissioned to “go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.”

He added: “Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”

Rev. Ofori was addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Global Evangelical Church Pastors and Spouses Association (PASA) held in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho.

He appealed to ministers of the gospel to refrain from reducing what he called faith of their followers to belief in anointing oils and search for miracles, but rather build them up in sound biblical teaching.

The Ministers were reminded of their core mandate to prepare their “flock” [believers] for eternal life and not only for temporal success here on earth.

Rev. Dr. Nyuieko Avotri, the President of PASA, in his report was grateful to God for his sustenance over the past year and for ushering the Association into the New Year, which he prayed would be better than past years.

He called on his colleagues to take special interest in the Children’s Ministries in their various congregations in the advent of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), explaining that the only hope as the nation had was the Church.

He also reminded the Ministers that, 2020 was an election year for the country and therefore urged them to pray for success and peace before, during and after the electioneering process.

Highlights of issues discussed during the 2020 AGM included; teachings on Synod versus General Assembly System of the Presbyterian Governance led by the Moderator, Health Insurance Policy for PASA members and their families, PACCEF School Project, the Ten Year Strategic Plan of the Church and Conditions of Service for ministers.

