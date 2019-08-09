news, story, article

Tema, Aug. 9, GNA - The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has appealed to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to relocate fish mongers from residential Tema Newtown to the beach.

Nii Armah Soumponu II, Tema Shipi, speaking on behalf of the TTC, said the activities the fish mongers are a source of grave nuisance to residents.

He added that some women had even resorted to smoking fish in commercial quantities behind people’s windows, a situation which exposed residents to many health risks and extreme discomfort.

The Council made the appeal when the officials of the TMA led by Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, presented some items to the TTC towards its annual Homowo festival.

The items included 60 cartons of bottled water, 20 crate of minerals, 20 crates of beer, three cartons of schnapps and an undisclosed amount of money.

Nii Soumponu said the council had beaten"gongon" to warn such people to stop smoking fish but to no avail, adding that TMA had the statutory power to relocate them to the beach and should do as such.

He also appealed to the utility companies to open administrative offices at Tema Manhean to save residents the difficulties of accessing their nearest offices in Tema Community One.

He gave the assurance that the council provide land to build such offices.

Mr Anang-La, on his part, gave the assurance that the TMA would team up with the Traditional Council to address the fish mongers’ issues, and sanitation issues around the Chemu lagoon.

He urged the youth and other natives of Tema to use the festival to take stock of their activities and celebrate moderately and in unity and not engage in immorality .

