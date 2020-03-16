news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned International Evangelist on Monday, pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force, to review their stand on religious gathering.

He admitted that although the world, including Ghana, was facing a dire situation due to the fast spreading of COVID-19 infections across nations, the role of religious institutions such as Churches and Mosque, were very crucial in providing psychological and physical solace, reassurance and education to their congregation in times like this.

He indicated that with majority of Ghanaians being religious, it would be easier to relate information and education on the COVID-19 which had currently attained a pandemic nature, from this point of view, to help cut the spread of the disease into the communities. “People can easily be corrected from the pulpit, and we can look at that as an effective channel of communicating the preventive guidelines to our members, to educate them and also help stop the spread of COVID-19 infections”, he said.

Dr Tetteh who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, stated that in as much as the government had a constitutional responsibility to the citizenry, the present situation required a holistic approach and a massive united front with divergent stakeholders including religious leaders, who could effectively sensitise their followers.

He, however, commended President Akufo-Addo and the COVID-19 Task Force for the swift action to shut down the operations of some sectors, and for instituting strict travel measures to help contain the spread of infections within the country.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was a serious global health issue that required in-depth knowledge and the effective dissemination of clear information to populations for protection, prevention and counselling.

He said while observing that Bible prophecy identified pestilence as a notable feature of the ‘end times’, he quoted 2Chronicles 7:14, to assure believers of the Gospel, of God’s promise of saving them from such calamities.

In times like this fear and over anxiety could lead to a surge in infections, hence the need to for the government to strengthen its partnership with religious institutions and their leadership in the strategies to properly inform and sensitise their members, he said.

Dr Tetteh, insisted that the pandemic required both spiritual and scientific analysis, and as highlighted by the President in his address to the nation, the situation must be devoid of all selfish interests by individuals or groups, to ensure a unified country.

He also advised religious leaders to learn to be broad-minded and be well informed about the COVID-19 and the emerging issues, and also to desist from over spiritualising the situation, or taking undue advantage of their members, saying it could only lead to increased panic and anxiety among their congregation.

He said religious institutions must learn how to do things differently; for instance desisting from the laying of hands, taking social distancing seriously amid the growing coronavirus pandemic by minimising the number and meeting times, and promoting the various hygiene etiquettes regarding coughing, sneezing, handshakes, and frequent handwashing with soap under running water or using alcohol-based had rubs, among others for prevention.

