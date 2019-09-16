news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Wenchi (B/R), Sept. 16, GNA – The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has appealed to churches and other religious bodies to intensify preaching against bribery and corruption to reduce its prevalence in the country.

He said the very people in the church and the mosque were those in the Public and Civil services as ministers, directors and managers among others in the private sector yet corruption and immorality were widespread.

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the opening ceremony of the 26th Biennial National Delegates’ Conference of the National Union of Methodist Singing Bands at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The five-day conference, on the theme; “Go and Make Disciples of All Nations: Intensifying Our Teaching Ministry and Effective Singing towards Disciple Making,” brought together more than 2000 participants from 20 Dioceses of the Church nationwide.

He said one of the cardinal functions of religious bodies was to preach against vices, correct wrongdoings and promote virtues to solidify the spiritual foundation of the society for its

holistic development.

However, notwithstanding the proliferation of churches and other religious bodies, bribery and corruption and other forms of immorality were widespread and thus contributing greatly to drawing back the socio-economic progress of the country, Most Rev. Boafo said.

He, therefore, implored religious leaders to be bold and forthright in their homilies and messages to impress upon the people to refrain from immoral acts because the imminent result of a nation’s unrighteousness was disaster and under-development.

Most Rev. Boafo said religious bodies were also mandated to help their members to be morally-disciplined and transformed to contribute effectively for the reformation and transformation of every facet of society.

“Hence demanding incentives and bribes before rendering a service, in-fighting and backbiting at work places are all corrupt practices that must not be mentioned amongst Christians,” he said.

“Despite many gospel singers, choristers and preachers in the country, Christ-like life is fading out because attitudes, character and attires won by the youth and adolescents nowadays do not distinguish Christians from non-Christians.”

“Our dressing, decent appearances and behaviours are part of our evangelism and must teach and inspire outsiders to become part of us”.

Most Rev. Boafo said the country could be freed from corruption if Christians and Ghanaians on the whole adhered to high moral uprightness to the glory of God.

GNA