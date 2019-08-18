news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Gomoa Ekwamkrom (C/R), Aug. 18, GNA - Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church-Ghana, has called on religious organizations to show greater commitment in investing in needed social infrastructure.

He said it would be economically prudent and religiously sanctifying to put much premium on investing in monumental infrastructures in sanitation, education, and health to significantly bring development to all regardless of one's faith, ethnicity or location.

Bishop Boafo made the observation in an address at the centenary celebration of Ekwamkrom Ebenezer Methodist Church, near Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The anniversary was held under the theme: "Hundred years of Methodism in Gomoa Ekwamkrom; the impact on the community and beyond”.

The Presiding Bishop said the Methodist Church was determined to continue providing shelter, education, skills and vocation training to all especially the less privileged and vulnerable women and children.

He called on members of the Church not to rest on their oars but strive for the betterment of all by putting in place pragmatic measures that will enable them to mobilise financial resources to fund social amenities, particularly in deprived communities.

They must reciprocate God’s love to their fellow humans and flee from ungodly tenets such as selfishness, corruption, crime, fornication and traits that could derail national peace and cohesion.

Touching on the environmental challenges confronting the nation, he called on political and religious leaders to lead a sustained crusade to change the behaviour and attitudes of Ghanaians towards the environment.

They must frequently sensitise their members and followers on the need to ensure sound environmental practices to reduce the consequences associated with it.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Regional Minister, commended the Methodist Church for partnering the state to build schools, hospitals and other activities that has brought development across the country.

He said the Church has become symbol of hope and tower of strength for the people adding that the "state cannot triumph and develop without the support of churches."

GNA