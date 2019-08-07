news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - The Coalition of La Associations has appealed to government to effect the release of the Airport Hills lands, which has been annexed by the military to the La Traditional Council.

The Coalition made the appeal in a petition to Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, to demonstrate their displeasure on compulsory acquisition of La lands.

Mr Cornelius Adjetey, the Second Vice Chairman of the Coalition, urged government to effect the arrest and prosecution of individuals and agents who illegally appropriate the La lands.

He appealed to government to put measures in place to pay all long overdue compensations on lands compulsorily acquired from the La Traditional Council and return parcels of lands which have not been utilised.

“We are calling for a strategic agreement with the La Traditional Council on all redevelopment issues with local content in perspectives especially with projects in the area”, he said.

The Coalition said for several years, the chiefs and people of La have protested and petitioned against the compulsory acquisition of their lands but their plight has not been given due recognition.

Mr Adjetey expressed concern about government silence on their plea which has resulted in abject poverty of their people, adding that, they would continue to protest until their plea is addressed by authorities.

He said the Coalition would proceed to take legal and constitutional actions against government, if their concerns was not addressed within two weeks.

