By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Savelugu (N/R), Oct. 22, GNA – Two toilet facilities located at the main Savelugu Bus Terminal and Atta Assibi in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region, have been rehabilitated to aid access to the facility.

The rehabilitation of the facilities were funded by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) with support from the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA).

Disinfectants and other sanitary materials were also presented to managers of the facilities to help ensure that the place is kept clean at all times.

Mr Iddrisu Musah, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), handing over the toilets to the communities, called on users of the facilities to ensure their proper maintenance.

This, he said, was the only way residents could show gratitude and reciprocate the kind gesture by the CRS and the Assembly.

Mr Fuseini Abdul-Wahab, who spoke on behalf of residents in the area, expressed gratitude to the donors for the intervention and pledged to keep the facilities in good condition.

