news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale (N/R), Aug. 27, GNA – The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has said it would continue in its efforts to ensure that peace, law and order prevails in the region.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of REGSEC, said an all-out war has been declared on all perches of criminal elements in the region.

He said the exercise which commences immediately would involve the full deployment of security agencies including combined teams of police and military to keep 24 hour surveillance on hot spots in the region.

Mr Saeed, who announced this on behalf of the Council at a press conference held in Tamale, expressed worry at the incidence of vehicle snatching and communal disagreements that quickly becomes violent and threaten the security in the region.

He said the declaration is meant to restore peace, law and order, adding that the Council would rely greatly on information from members of the public to report activities of criminals to the security agencies for rapid response action.

Mr Saeed reassured residents of the Northern Region of their safety and urged all law-abiding citizens to go about their daily schedules without fear as it would continue to provide adequate protection for them.

The Council Chairman cautioned those engaged in communal violence to refrain from such acts and resort to the rule of law or face the wrath of the collective forces of the security agencies.

He encouraged members of the public to provide the needed information and support to the security agencies as they to go about their daily routines.

Brigadier General Moses Mohammed Aryee, Commander of the Northern Command, said judging from events happening at the northern borders, terrorism could be closer than perceived and called on members of the public to report any unusual activities to the security.

DCOP Felix Fosu-Agyeman, the Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander, urged residents to be vigilant and watchful at all times in order to detect the nearest crime and avoid being victimized.

He used the opportunity to announce a reward scheme it has instituted for informants who would provide accurate and reliable information that would lead to the apprehension of criminals in the region.

“The public is hereby assured of total confidentiality in handling any information about criminals and any suspicious characters that will be provided to the security agencies”, he said.

GNA