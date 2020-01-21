news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 21, GNA – As part of activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the ‘Family Fun Run’ Initiative, the Lakeside Marina and Happy FM on Tuesday opened registration for the 2020 edition to promote wellness among families and individuals.

Registration centres are the Silver Star Towers (Airport), Happy FM (Asylum Down), and the Lakeside Marina Park.

The initiative is for participants to keep fit and stay healthy by partaking in a workout exercise and running or walking a six to 10-kilometre race on March 6, 2020.

The route for the race will be from the Lakeside Marina Park, through to the University Avenue, Madina Institute of Science and Technology and back to the Lakeside Marina Park, in New Legon.

More than 600 participants are expected to register for the exercise as it would give them the platform to network and engage each other in other social activities.

Participants would be rewarded with medallions, gifts from sponsors, and the privilege to access the Lakeside Marina Park for a number of days after the exercise.

Alhaji Salah Kweku Kalmoni, the Director of the Lakeside Estates, said the registration fee for individual participant is pegged at GH¢45.00, while a family of not less than three or not more than five would pay GH¢100.00 as fees.

A school could also register a team of not more than five with ages of 12 and younger or 13 to 17 years at a fee of GH¢200.00.

However, he said, after February 5, the registration fee of an individual will increase to GH¢50.00, that of a family will increase to GH¢150.00 while that of a school team will increase to GH¢250.00.

Alhaji Kalmoni noted that there would be a VIP breakfast for participants who wish to opt for it and branded t-shirts at a fee.

The exercise would be replicated in Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale, he said.

Mr Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Alliance, explained that the initiative was not only for fun having and keeping fit, but also to put a smile on the face of vulnerable and needy groups in the society.

He said parts of the registration proceeds would be used to support the ‘Mercy Social Centre,’ at Adenta, a home that caters for needy children.

The proceeds raised from the other regions, he said, would also be used to support needy homes and associations in those regions.

GNA