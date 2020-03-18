news, story, article

Accra, March 18, GNA - The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) Wednesday said it has taken steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 at its premises.



This is in compliance with the President’s directive for businesses and workplaces to continue to operate but observe the prescribed protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

A statement issued and signed by Madam Constance Adomaa Takyi, Head of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday, said hand washing facilities had been provided to clients who thronged the premises to access services to wash their hands with soap under running water.

‘‘The Registrar-General’s Department wishes to inform the business community and the general public that hand sanitisers are being provided for both staff and clients at the front office.

“Chairs have also been provided for clients outside the front office in order not to have more than 25 people within the front office at a time,” it said.

It, therefore, appealed to the public to cooperate with them as they put these measures in place to protect the lives of staff and clients.

The statement, however, urged clients, who wished to register, renew or file their annual returns as well as re-register their businesses to visit www.rgd.gov.gh to download the prescribed forms and complete them before making their way to their premises.

The statement urged the public with any symptoms to immediately contact the emergency lines: 0552222005, 0552222004, 0509497700 as provided by the country’s health officials or visit the nearest health centres for attention.

GNA