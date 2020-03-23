news, story, article

Accra, March 23, GNA – The Registrar General’s Department has closed its operations to the business community and the public for Monday March 23, 2020.



The step was as a result of the disinfection exercise being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly at selected markets in Accra, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Madam Constance Adomaa Takyi, the Head of Public Relations, Registrar General’s Department.

The statement said the decision of the Department was to protect the health of both staff and clients who patronize the Department’s services, as it was unable to determine the harmful effects of the chemicals used in the fumigation exercise.

“The Department will therefore resume full operations tomorrow 24th March, 2020 from the 0830hrs to 1600 hrs,” it added.

GNA