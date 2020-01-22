news, story, article

Accra, Jan 22, GNA – GIZ Ghana has announced the appointment of Regina Bauerochse Barbosa as its new Country Director.



She takes over from Mr. Alan Walsch, who now heads GIZ Malawi operations.

Having served in various senior leadership positions within GIZ for the last 20years, Mrs. Bauerochse Barbosa brings to the position a strong understanding of international cooperation and development and is focused on continuing GIZ’s role in supporting sustainable development in Ghana. Prior to her appointment, she was the global head of Corporate Security at GIZ.

She also headed GIZ’s West Africa and Mediterranean and Middle East Divisions and served as Country Director of El Savador.

Mrs. Bauerochse Barbosa is quoted in a press release as saying, “Over the last few decades, Ghana and Germany have fostered a strong foundation in international development and cooperation in the areas of strengthening good agricultural practices, technical skills development, good governance and sustainable economic development.

“I am pleased and honoured to be in Ghana at a time when the country is seen as being one of the fastest growing economies in Africa; together with our partner organisations, the commission parties, and the Government of Ghana, we as GIZ look forward to collectively creating socio-economic opportunities, whilst developing fit-for-purpose sustainable solutions to support opportunities for investment and job creation in the country.”

She expressed delight with the good work GIZ is doing in the country and said she looked forward to meeting all stakeholders that continued to contribute to the successful cooperation between GIZ Ghana, its partner organisations, and the Ghana Government.

She gave the assurance that GIZ Ghana and its partner organisations would continue to find innovative ways to improve and sustain its other portfolio areas in public finance, renewable energy and peace and security.

Mrs. Bauerochse Barbosa attended the prestigious University of Heidelberg where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Russian and French and a graduate diploma in Social Science.

She is fluent in German, English, French, Spanish and Portuguese, with a basic knowledge of Russian.

As a provider of international cooperation services for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ is dedicated to building a future worth living around the world.

It has over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security.

The diverse expertise of our federal enterprise is in demand around the globe, with the German Government, European Union institutions, the United Nations, the private sector and governments of other countries all benefiting from our services.

GIZ works with businesses, civil society actors and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is its main commissioning party.

Currently, GIZ promotes sustainable development in Ghana via about 50 programmes and projects.

Its’ activities cover currently four priority areas: Economic Development, Agriculture, Governance and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. Additionally, its’ portfolio extends to other areas such as environment, peace and security.

Another focus of GIZ’s work is linking business interests with development-policy goals.

Most of the programmes and projects we support in Ghana have successfully brought together national and international private companies, the public sector, and civil society groups to collaborate on development initiatives.

GNA