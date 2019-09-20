news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Dodowa (GAR), Sept. 20, GNA - Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona, President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, has urged Ghanaians to refer all chieftaincy related issues to the various Regional House of Chiefs and Traditional Councils for hearing.



Nii Dowuona, who is also the paramount chief of Osu, said it was unacceptable and worrying that some people resort to kidnapping and killing of chiefs as their solution to their chieftiancy related grievances.

Speaking at a meeting of chiefs at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region, he indicated that issues bordering on misbehavior of chiefs could be addressed by the kingmakers adding that chiefs were not beyound reproach as there were laid down procedures to de-stool traditional leaders.

He added that the traditional and statutory processes in the Chieftaincy Act 759 of 2008, must be followed to ensure calmness in the chieftaincy institution

He said government set up traditional councils for all paramountcies in the country to address and take charge of traditional issues revealing that chieftaincy was the last line of defence in the country “therefore if we erode it there will be no place to run to in times of trouble”.

Nii Dowuona however appealed to government to provide appropriate security for chiefs just as ministers and members of parliament had, as according to him, they were all working towards ensuring peace and development of Ghana.

Touching on this year’s Homowo festival, he commended the traditional areas for a peaceful and successful celebration saying even though some few skirmishes were recorded in some areas, it was generally a calm celebration.

He commended the security services and the government for their support during the celebrations which he noted contributed to the success of the 2019 Homowo celebrations.

Nene Odeopeor Martey Kwodjo Awah IV, Paramount Chief of Shai, was officially inducted into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at the meeting.

Nene Awah was advised by the President of the House to bring about development in his traditional area.

