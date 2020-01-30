news, story, article

By Samiratu Larbie, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it will soon issue its recommendations to Accra Academy Senior High School after investigations to help end fire outbreaks in the school.

The School had been hit by two fire outbreaks within two weeks, the first on January 15 and the second on January 28, destroying the Alema and Halm Addo Halls.

Divisional Officer (DO) Grade II Ellis Okoh, the Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Service received a distress call at around 1940 hours on Tuesday, and arrived at the scene at 2007 hours.

He said three fire tenders were deployed and the fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire at 2111 hours.

The PRO said, however, the Alema Hall was destroyed.

He said the students had been relocated but a few of them had their belongings destroyed by the fire.

DO Okoh said the Service would ensure that the School adhere to the recommendations to prevent further outbreak, adding that investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.

