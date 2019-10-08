news, story, article

Accra, Oct 8, GNA - President and Founder of Concern Voters Movement has called on the Leadership of Churches to re-invigorate revivalism that placed Christianity higher than other religions in the 2010 National Population census.



He said although Christianity obtained 41 percent in the 1960 population census, the figure moved higher in the 2010 population to appreciate to 71 per cent.

He said Islam, which recorded 25 per cent in 1960, however reduced to 17.5 per cent in the 2010, while Traditionalists and others also reduced from 23 per cent and nine per cent to 5.2 and 0.8 per cent respectively in the 2010 census.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday Mr Opoku attributed the rising figures of Christianity to strong revivalism in the 1990s championed by the Pentecost Movement pioneered by Apostle Peter Kwaku Mensah Newman Anim of Christ Apostolic Church International and Reverend James Mckeown of the Pentecost Church and Charismatic Movement pioneered by Reverend Enoch Immanuel Amanor Agbozo of the Ghana Evangelical Society (GES) and Archbishop Nicolas Duncan Williams of the Action Chapel International.

Through Duncan Williams, Revivalists such as Dag Heward-Mills, Rev. Ampiah Kwofie, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Rev. Steve Mensah and several others were raised to propagate the spreading of the Gospel across Ghana including; Campuses

Rev. Enoch Immanuel Amanor Agbozo's Ghana Evangelical Society (GES) , he said also played a yeoman's role in the development and training of Pastor Mensah Otabil, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, Rev. Eric Kwapong, Rev. David Abbey and several others to help the propagation of the Gospel across Ghana including Campuses.

Mr Opoku said the late Brother Amoako and Bishop Asare Bediako of Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries also played their yeoman's role in raising several Pastors in the spreading of the Gospel.

In the early 90s, several Revivalists were also raised such as Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel, Bishop Nii Tackie Yarboi of Victory Bible Church, Rev. Gordon Kisseih of Family Life Church, Rev. Victor Osei of Family Chapel and others to contribute to the spreading of the Gospel across Ghana including Campuses.

He said the Catholic Church, Methodist Church, SDA, Presbyterian Church, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Apostolic Church, Christ Apostolic Church International, Church of Pentecost and other Churches continued to spread the Gospel alongside the Charismatic Movement.

He said Revivalists performed creditably well to ensure the fastest spreading of the Gospel and growing of the Church in the 70s, 80s and 90s and were able to reach out to almost every Soul at that time, filling Sport Stadia during crusades in the absence of today's Technology, Advertising, Private Media and Social Media Platforms.

He said although there was huge presence of Technology, Media, advertising methodologies and Social Media Platforms, the Spirit of Revivalism was dying in Ghana.

“The appetite for God's Word and Christianity is Dying rapidly in Ghana.”

He said Charlatan Pastors with satanic and false doctrines were on the rise and True Revivalists were sleeping on their Divine assignment to reach out to the perishing souls.

He said the focus of majority of Pastors was needless competition amongst themselves, by harassing, intimidating, misguiding, and misbehaving towards Souls and Congregants.

He said 2020 Population Census would determine whether Christianity had increased or decreased in the last 10 years from 2010.

“And it would be a v big disappointment and embarrassment to the Christian Community if the population of Christians drops from 71.2 per cent downwards after the 2020 Population Census.

“The big question now is, as 2020 Population Census approaches, what is the Christian Community especially the Revivalists doing to increase the Christian population from 71.2 per cent upwards to the Glory of Christ Jesus”?

GNA