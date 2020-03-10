news, story, article

Adaklu Dzakpo (V/R), March 10, GNA - Two days of torrential rain has caused the Kalakpa stream to overrun its banks and cut off Adaklu Dzakpo community.

A makeshift wooden raft that the community had fitted over the river was lost to the strong current, with commuters having to wade thigh-deep through the dangerous stream.





Life in the community of over 500 people has already been affected, as even motorbikes could not access the area.

Some farms in the Area including; Adaklu Kodzobi have been flooded.





Mr Adolf Agbanya, a community elder, told the Ghana News Agency that rainfall on Friday and Saturday had resulted in the flooding, and said it was the beginning of a long period of teacher absenteeism at the basic school.

He said teachers in the School resided outside the community and would not make the crossing, adding that it was an annual raining season ritual that gravely affected academic development in the area.

GNA, during a visit to the community on Monday, found the school closed.

Community members the GNA met crossing the river narrated their frustrations, having to head-port their belongings across the river to neighbouring communities.

The GNA was told a man was critically ill in the community, but could not be carried across for medical care.

Mr. Albert Agbedor, a Regent of the Community threatened that no ballot box would be allowed in during the 2020 elections if the road and the bridge were not fixed.

“We are suffering because we cannot cross. We are always traumatized when pregnant women and children need medical care. There is no development here, and the Government seems not to be doing anything for us”, one Cecelia Diapah lamented.





Mr Phanuel Donkor, District Chief Executive for Adaklu, told GNA that a contract was awarded for the construction of the bridge, and that the project was supposed to commence about two months ago.

He assured that the contractor would be made to expedite work on the project to save the community from the inconveniences this year.

