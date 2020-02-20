news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA

Ho, Feb. 20, GNA – A total of 55 Persons With Disability (PWDs) have received various forms of support totalling GH¢86,000.00 from the Ho Municipal Assembly Common Fund.

The items they received as support include six chest freezers, two sewing machines, a wheel chair, roofing sheets, cutlasses, and a knapsack sprayer.

The New Horizon School of the blind in Ho received a braille embosser.

Mr. Prosper Pi-Bansa, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said the initiative was to prevent persons with disability from begging for alms on the streets and help them to become financially independent.





He said the Assembly would monitor the beneficiaries to ensure that the items and the monies were put to good use to generate income for them.

Mr. Pi-Bansa noted that beneficiary farmers would also be monitored in order to encourage the Ministry of Agriculture to increase their acreage.

Mr. Alex Kwasi Akpo, Chairman for the Ho Municipal Assembly Disability Fund Management Committee, commended the Government for the support, and thanked the Municipal Assembly for disbursing the common fund fairly.

He said the directive for procurement of items for the benefits of PWDs had been misconstrued by some Assemblies, saying, “we have subjected a non-taxable fund to a taxable process.”

Mr. Akpo called on suppliers of the items to give them out at reduced profit margins to increase the number of beneficiaries.

GNA