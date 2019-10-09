news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Kpandai (N/R) Oct. 09, GNA - The Kpandai District Assembly in the Northern Region has presented assorted items worth GH¢76, 121.00 to 63 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The items included soaps, soft drinks, fridges and livestock.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Assembly for the items expected to provide them with assistance to venture into economic activities and be self-reliant.

The items were procured with the three per cent disability fund from the District Assembly Common Fund.

Mr Damma Mumuni, Kpandai District Coordinating Director, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to enhance their lots.

Mr Attah Emmanuel Kofi Tatablata, the District Chief Executive, said the gesture was "to show them how to fish than always give them fish.”

GNA