By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – Fourteen Persons with Disability (PWDs) on Thursday benefited from the three per cent common fund from the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, in Accra.

The PWDs each received a deep freezer to enable them to begin some meaningful economic activity to cater for themselves and their families.

Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive, said that was the first time the Assembly was disbursing the fund to the PWDs since it was separated from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.





He said with that, it showed that government had their welfare at heart and the Municipality was working hard to go beyond the fund to help them better their lot.

“We have had some training programmes for the PWDs and other plans are underway to support them in various ways so that we don’t wait until they are in severe situations before we intervene,” he said.

Nii Adjei Tawiah said all the beneficiaries had registered with the Municipality, and they would put a mechanism in place to track the usage of the items to ensure they were put to good use in order not to go back to the streets to beg.

He said the Assembly was facing so many challenges as a new entity but had the firm belief that members would do their best to bring improvement.





Mrs Lydia Mensah Bonsu, the Head of Social Welfare and Community Development, said in selecting the beneficiaries for the fund, consideration was given to those in extreme need.



She said people within the Municipality, who had registered within the disability bracket would benefit from the funds, which was disbursed on quarterly basis.

She urged the recipients to make good use of the items and gave the assurance that the other registered PWDs would be catered for in the subsequent disbursement.

