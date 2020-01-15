news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (UE) Jan 15, GNA - About 150 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Bawku Municipal area have received training on financial and business management to assist them set up their own businesses and also managed their operations effectively and efficiently.

The beneficiaries, who included; those with physical disabilities, visual impairment or the blind and the deaf, were taken through topics like record keeping, customer management, savings and investment.

They also received various sums of money ranging from GH¢600.00 to GH¢1,500.00 as start-up capital to help start businesses or engage in income generation activities to improve their livelihoods.

Mr David Azaare, Chairman of the Bawku Disability Fund Management Committee, at the end of the two-day management training, said that the session was organised by the Municipal Assembly to empower the PWDs to become independent and self-reliant.

He explained that the training was in two batches with the first batch covering 150 PWDs who benefited GH¢50,000.00 from the PWDs share of the District Assembly Common Fund as startup capital last year.

The second group also covered 150 PWDS who completed their training and would be benefiting GH¢88,000.00 as startup capital.

Mr Azaare said the PWDs‘Fund increased from 2.0 per cent to 3.0 per cent of the Assembly’s Common Fund and encouraged PWDs to work hard and contribute their quota to the development of their communities.

Since the establishment of the Fund, PWDs had been supported to pay school fees, care for their health needs, buy wheelchairs and white canes among other pressing needs.

Hajia Hawa Nenchemah, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), presented the money to the PWDs and assured them of government’s support to continue to empowering them for improved living.

She urged the Disability Fund Management Committee to continue to monitor and supervise members so that those who could not make it would be supported in alternative ways.

GNA