By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 07, GNA - The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation (GFDO) has appealed to the media to assist in their campaign to promote the rights and interest of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the Federation, being the fourth estate of the realm and the voice of the voiceless, their assistance in highlighting the challenges of PWDs for officialdom, state institutions - both public and private sectors was more than necessary now.

PWDs required the necessary help to enjoy comfortable and convenient lives to feel included in the society and the nation to derive the best out of their talents and naturally-endowed potentials.

Ms. Mahamadu Sirina, the Bono Regional Vice President of GFDO made the appeal when she addressed Editors’ Liaison meeting on “Key Issues Affecting PWDs” on Thursday in Sunyani.

The one-day meeting organised by Penplusbytes for selected editors and senior journalists in Sunyani was under the STAR Ghana-funded project titled “Deliver! - Quality Media Amplifying and Vulnerable Citizens’ Voices”, which seeks to contribute significantly to addressing challenges facing PWDs in areas of health, education and economic opportunities.

Penplusbytes is a Ghanaian-based Pan-African civic-technology organisation focused in promoting good governance by deploying technology that ensures participation in governance to drive change through innovations in three key areas-using new digital technologies to enable good governance and accountability, new media and innovations and driving oversight for effective utilisation of mining, oil and gas revenue and resources.

Ms Sirina said “the assistance we expect from the media” covered a lot of needs, but the areas the PWDs wanted the media to advocate most for them comprised inclusive education, skills training and employment programmes, transportation, buildings and strict adherence to other government policies generally about PWDs.

She expressed concerned that “most of our schools are not inclusive for PWDs”, adding that aside, most skills training programmes were organised in the Districts and Municipalities and in some cases start-up capitals giving to trainees but “in most cases PWDs are left out”.

“We will therefore be very pleased if the media will help in an advocacy to make a conscious effort to give percentage(s) to PWDs”, Ms. Sirina pleaded.

She expressed concern that PWDs equally had diverse professional skills and competencies to perform well in the civil and public services for national development, but they were not considered in employment programmes by employers.

Ms Sirina thus appealed to government and the private sector employers to offer PWDs equal opportunities in the civil and public services appointments.

She underscored the need for the state to ensure easy accessibility to transport by PWDs, pleading that vehicles imported by the government and private individuals and companies should at least include five per cent disability friendly ones.

Ms. Sirina added “we are not asking for access for transportation alone, but those disability friendly vehicles should be affordable for us also to buy”.

She said beside drivers being educated to slow down or stop for PWDs to cross at vantage points, reserved seats must be made available for PWDs while the road networks should also be made more disability-friendly with covered gutters and zebra crossings.

The Bono Regional Vice-President of GFDO bemoaned buildings, especially public ones “are mostly not disability-friendly” nationwide and therefore reiterated the need “for buildings to be fixed with structures and devices such as elevators, ramps, signs written in big prints, symbols and arrows showing directions and instructions to make them accessible for us”.

Ms Sirina emphasised the need for “government policies that have stated clearly regarding how PWDs should be included in programmes and activities to be strictly adhered to”.

She cited the appointment of PWDs to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies must be done in consultation with the GFDOs “instead of appointing people who don’t know much about our issues to represent us”.

