By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Agogo, (Ash), Aug. 13, GNA – Mr Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asante Akim North, has urged People With Disabilities (PWDs) in the District who have received financial and other business assistance from government to utilize the support to improve their livelihood.

He also advised them to start or scale up their businesses to generate the needed income to make them financially independent to cater for their families.

Mr Oti Boateng made the call when he presented cash and business support equipment to 29 PWDs in the District.

The items, which included sewing machines, fridges, fufu pounding machines and others, were part of the quarterly support to the PWDs across the District to support their income generating activities.

Mr Oti Boateng commended PWDs in the District for making maximum use of the items presented to them, which had helped reduced street begging in the District.

He charged them to identify their individual challenges and state their needs clearly to enable the Assembly to tailor the support in that direction.

Mr Adams Moro, Chairman of PWDs in the District, thanked the Assembly for the gesture and urged members to obey the directives of the government to help improve on their socio-economic statuses.

