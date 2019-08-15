news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Jessica Dele Akakpo, GNA



Accra, Aug 15, GNA - Punctuality is a key factor in the socio-economic growth of the country, Mrs. Delese Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) has said.

Speaking at an endorsement for a public education campaign on the need for punctuality by the Punctuality Ghana Foundation, Mrs Darko said the culture of lateness, which had become ingrained in the society, is one of the major obstacles that continue to stifle the country’s development.

The endorsement is to reaffirm the resolve of the FDA Chief Executive to enforce punctuality and in effect, discipline within her organisation.

She said as the corporate world became more competitive, "we are left with no other option than to demonstrate credibility and responsibility in our dealings with our corporate partners."

Mrs. Darko noted that a strong sense of punctuality was a key means of demonstrating such credibility and responsibility.

She observed that lack of punctuality resulted from lack of planning and focus, adding, "The ill prepared mind does not value time, and such a person is bound to fail."

Mrs. Darko urged the public to support the progressive objectives of the government, by endeavouring to be on time, saying, "I would entreat all and sundry to respect time and be prompt in the discharge of our duties."

Madam Naa Lomoley Lomotey, Business Manager, Punctuality Ghana Foundation, said the collective attitude of the citizenry towards timeliness and productivity, demonstrated their commitment towards the development of the country.

She said as citizens, "we all have a responsibility towards our development by being time conscious and hard working."

Madam Lomotey said when punctuality was linked to productivity, it had the potential of boosting government revenue, which was crucial to the country's development.

Mr. Emmanuel Amarquaye, founder of Punctuality Ghana Foundation, said it was important for people to realise that their inputs towards achieving a time conscious society was most needed, no matter the positions they occupied.

"We are all important to Ghana's development. We all have a critical role to play in issues of punctuality and productivity," he said.

The endorsement is the 23 of the Public Awareness Education Campaign by Punctuality Ghana Foundation.

