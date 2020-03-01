news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA

Bator (VR), Mar. 01, GNA - Mr. Stephen Amoah, member of the 2020 Population and Housing Census Management Committee says the success of the activities lined-up for the census is dependent on publicity and should be taken seriously.

He said many activities would be running in various communities across the country during the census period and that it was only extensive public engagement and publicity that would invoke the interest of the citizenry in the exercise.

Mr. Amoah who said this at the inauguration ceremony of the North Tongu District Census Implementation Committee, tasked committee members to use the media houses in the communities to create awareness of the Population and Housing Census.

“Make use of the various radio stations and community public address systems closer to you to publicise the census,” he added.

Mr Prosper Agbenyo, the District Coordinating Director of North Tongu assured that the Committee would put measures in place to make use of various vans with the public address system to create awareness of the Census activities.

The Census Implementation committee, made up of eight members will see to the success of the 2020 Census activities in the District.

The Census would begin on June 28, 2020, with the slogan; “2020 PHC: You Count, Get Counted”.

GNA