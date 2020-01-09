news, story, article

Takoradi, Jan. 9, GNA - Mr Christian Aryee, the Western Regional Officer of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, has cautioned the public to take protective measures during the Harmattan season to avoid health complications.

He said the Harmattan was not abating any time soon but would rather intensify, which called for personal protection to minimise the colds, cracks of feet and lips associated with it.

He also called for extra care with the use of fires and electrical gadgets as well as the protection of farmlands and other property to avoid fire outbreaks.

Mr Aryee told the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi that the effects of the Harmattan could be controlled with frequent drinking of water to avoid dehydration and winkled skin.

He also stressed the need for people to bathe with warm water to keep the body temperature in check.

Mr Aryee indicated that local pomades and oils such as shea-butter and olives were ideal in controlling cracks of the lips and urged the public to use them for skin protection.

