By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Yunyoo (NE/R), Oct 07, GNA – As part of government plans to stamp out corruption and related offences, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has charged the citizenry to be bold and demand accountability from institutions and duty bearers.



Mr Salifu Ibrahim, Acting Yunyoo-Nasuan District Director of the NCCE, who made the call, said demanding accountability was paramount in responding positively to the call against corruption, and emphasised the need for the citizenry to be concerned in getting public office holders and other duty bearers accountable for their stewardship.

He was speaking at a durbar on public accountability and environmental governance organised by the NCCE at Yunyoo in the North East Region, as part of its implementation of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP).

Participants at the durbar included persons with disabilities, Assembly and Unit Committee members, traditional authorities, faith-based organisations, women groups, and ARAP stakeholders, amongst others.

The ARAP, sponsored by the European Union, seeks to promote good governance by reducing corruption and improving on accountability and compliance with the rule of law through public education.

Mr Ibrahim said "it is important for us to hold officials accountable for everything they do," adding that it was the only way the citizenry could contribute meaningfully to respond to corruption in the country.

He spoke about the impending referendum to accept political party participation in the election of MMDCEs and the election of Assembly Members in December, and urged the residents to participate in the election to elect their representatives.

Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of the NCCE, who was on monitoring exercise to the area, urged the people not to engage in any form of corruption because it retarded growth.

Mr Sulley Sawyer, the East Mamprusi Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who spoke on the Whistleblower Act, advised the people to report any acts of corruption they came across in their communities to help end the menace.

Mr Iddrisu Abdul-Latif, Yunyoo-Nasuan District Environmental Health Officer, spoke about environmental protection and said the response to corruption including protection of forest reserves and sanitation were shared responsibilities and appealed to the people to stop acts that degraded the environment.

