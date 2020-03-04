news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, March 4, GNA - The public has been urged to buy meat and other animal products meant for human consumption, only from approved and trustworthy sources.

This is pivotal in ensuring that only wholesome meat was consumed by people, and in effect, a healthy and disease free society.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the possibility of humans getting infected by diseases through meat consumption with the advent of the coronavirus, Dr. Kwadwo Obeng-Wiredu, Veterinary Officer in charge of the Greater Accra Region said fortunately, the virus had so far not been linked to the consumption of livestock products.

He said when proper care was not taken however, meat could get contaminated and become dangerous for human consumption.

The senior veterinary officer said the Ghana Veterinary Services was supposed to endorse the safety of meat products before they were sold out to consumers.

Dr Obeng-Wiredu said veterinary officials were stationed in slaughter houses throughout the country to inspect and ensure that meat consumed in the country was wholesome.

"We have our men in slaughter houses, where the meat is stamped as being cleared for consumption," he said.

Dr Obeng-Wiredu urged people to be bold enough to insist on knowing the sources of meat they bought, adding that while there were laws to help preserve public health, individuals also had the responsibility of ensuring their own safety.

He also advised meat dealers to ensure that their products had veterinary certification, before making them available for public consumption.

