news, story, article

Accra, March 15, GNA – The Public Services Commission has called on public service institutions and agencies to ban local non-critical conferences, seminars, workshops or face-to-face meetings or gatherings.



It encouraged the use of alternative information communication technology approach, such as telephone conferencing to hold meetings.

The decision followed the confirmation of six COVID-19 cases in the country, as part of the health crisis the world is facing with the flu-like virus.

This was contained in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Dr Janet Ampadu-Fofie, the Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, in Accra.

It also urged the offices to provide basic preventative items and measures such as hand sanitizers, alcohol, access to soap and running water, paper towels and proper waste disposal items for employees and clients to use for safety purposes.

The Commission also admonished offices to promote public health education in the form of simple “Dos and Don’ts" displayed on notice boards, emails and other vantage points for readers to stay safe from the novel pandemic.

“The Commission would like to remind all Governing Boards/Councils and Management at public service institutions and agencies to take proactive measures at their various outfits by putting in place measures to create awareness as well as safeguard and protect their employees and all other stakeholders who come to transact official business with them,” the statement said.

In addition to the directives from the President of the Republic, the statement said, with regards to the ban on external/foreign trips, except those deemed critical where prior travel approval would have to be sought from the Chief of Staff, the Commission further urged public offices to encourage employees who feel unwell to stay out of work and seek immediate medical attention.

“Put in place contingency plans of workflow against any declared emergencies that may make it impossible to work from the office.

“Public officers are advised to refrain from communicating false or unverified information on social media platforms that create fear and panic,” the statement said.

It also encouraged them to adhere to any other measures and directives put in place by the Ministry of Health and authorized agencies

“We reiterate our continuous readiness to provide you with the necessary support in this challenging period,” the statement added.

GNA