news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Feb.28, GNA - Public and private institutions and heads of decentralized departments on Thursday joined multitudes of mourners from all walks of life to pay their last respect to the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II, the ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’.

Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawri II, the ‘Sunyanimanhene’ who is also the President of the Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) and the chief mourner, members of the Council and the entire Boahen Korkor royal family of Sunyani has since late-night Tuesday, February 25, laid the mortal remains of Nana Puduo II in state for public view at the ‘Boahen Korkor Fie’, the Sunyani new Palace at Asufufu, a suburb of Sunyani.

As at 1000 hours departmental heads and their staff from the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Northern Electricity Department of the Volta River Authority were sighted at the funeral grounds while others were arriving.

Others included representatives from security agencies and insurance companies, the clergy, civil society organisations and transport unions.

Many of the mourners who had the opportunity to address the gathering acknowledged and praised the immense contributions of the late paramount queen towards promoting particularly girl-child education and environmental cleanliness.

The funeral grounds were greeted with varieties of traditional performances as traditional authorities across the length and breadth of the country arrived to the venue.

As they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with the chief mourners, followers of the various traditional authorities spiced the venue with cultural displays, which was a spectacle to behold.

The GNA learnt that most of the traditional rulers came from the Northern, Volta, Central, Ashanti, Upper East, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

In keeping with tradition, some selected female relatives of the late paramount queen have been dressed in special red funeral costume and demonstrated some cultural displays to portray the demise of a loved one.

Security was however tight to maintain law and order.

GNA