By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale (N/R), Sept. 28, GNA - Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, the Executive Director of Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC), has called on parents to desist from the practice of imposing career choices on their children.

He described pressures from parents on career choices as unfair saying this could haunt them in future and negatively affect them.

He said this at the monthly young voices forum organised by Savana Signatures, a non-governmental organization.

This month’s forum, which was dubbed: " Career Decision: who should take the most important role in making career choices for young people", brought together people from different educational levels and backgrounds.

Mr Amadu said it is prudent for young people to be educated on career opportunities from an early age, until they were ready for the job market adding that it would offer them the opportunity to determine and pursue their interests.

He cautioned guardians against threatening their wards with fee payment should they not adhere to their choice, adding that, it was wrong to deny young people the right to make personal decisions.

He urged the youth to embrace guidance and make good decisions for themselves on the career choices adding that they should make choices they are passionate about.

