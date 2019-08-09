news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug 9, GNA – The Public Service Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, has expressed worry over the implication of privatizing state properties on the well-being of the citizenry.

Mr Bernard Adjei, the Acting General Secretary of the PSWU, explained that the profit motive of the public sector and the privatisation of public properties would make the citizenry pay more for services provided and called on government to rescind its decision of selling state properties to the private sector.

Mr Adjei was speaking to the media on the side-lines of the Upper East Regional Council delegates Conference of the PSWU in Bolgatanga.

Though the private sector was very crucial to the development of the economy, the Acting General Secretary noted, the public sector was still relevant to the country’s sustainable development as the citizens needed government to provide some services such as health delivery.

He called on government to device measures to solve some of the challenges confronting the country rather than resorting to privatisation, which widened the poverty gap especially among the rural dwellers.

The Acting Secretary urged government to improve the infrastructure and working conditions of public service institutions and workers, including remunerations, to enable public and civil servants effectively deliver the needed quality services.

He further urged government and major stakeholders to review the country’s employment policy and directives to ensure that public institutions had enough permanent staff so that there would be no need for contract staff.

Mr Richard Asueme, the Former Regional Industrial Relations Officer of PSWU called on workers to plan their retirement well and advocated that a percentage of the petroleum revenue be allocated to boost pension schemes of workers.

“Some public workers retire in poverty due to the low salaries they receive during their working period and the 10 per cent increment of salaries annually is woefully insufficient to meet rising prices of goods and services and fuel”, he said.

He urged public sector workers to intensify their push and advocacy towards better working conditions that would enable them to retire in good financial standing.

The occasion was part of preparation towards the 10th national quadrennial delegate conference and 60 years of existence of the PSWU.

The theme for the celebration was, “PSWU at 60, promoting quality public service delivery and national development; setting the agenda for alternatives.”

The programme was to provide a platform to deliberate and review their strategic plans and how to work to advocate for improvement of working conditions of the public sector workers.

Five workers were recognised for their hard work and awarded with certificates and 32-inched television set each.

