By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 13, GNA - A thirteen-member ‘Connexional Guild Officers’ of the Methodist Church Ghana (MCG), had been inducted into office in Kumasi, with an admonition to African leaders to live up to the responsibilities for which they were elected.

“The main problem drawing back our progress as people in spite of the abundant resources is leadership-related. We have always suffered from leadership crisis, and this must change,” the Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, Methodist Bishop of Kumasi, noted.

“Africa should begin to take leadership seriously, because it defines our destiny and fortunes.

Leaders must always be agents of change, therefore, in situations where they fail to perform, the masses are doomed,” he said, and charged the newly-inducted Guild Officers to be committed to duty.

Led by Mr George Arko-Mensah, the ‘Connexional’ Guild, mandated for a three-year tenure, operates under the Lay Ministries Directorate.

They are to spearhead evangelism and other key activities related to the church’s development and growth.

The idea of establishing a Methodist Guild could be traced as far back as 1894 when a British Methodist Minister, Rev. C.H. Kelly, sold it to the then Conference Delegates in Britain.

It is a worldwide organization and its Charter includes comradeship, consecration, culture and Christian service.

Rt. Rev. Nyarko Andam said the Church was anticipating a Guild with new ideas and direction, and entreated the new Officers to focus on the job at hand.

Mr. Arko-Mensah, President-elect of the ‘Connexional Guild’, said the organization had over the years been the pivot around which the Church’s development revolved.

It had seen to the training of many leaders, who would later serve Ghana in many capacities to transform the society for the better.

He promised to prioritize development projects initiated by his predecessors for the growth of the Church, and rallied the members to be supportive of the Guild in its activities.

