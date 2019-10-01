news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Taifa, Oct. 1, GNA - The regional chairmen of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) have expressed disappointment over the delay on the part of the national executive council to hold its congress to elect new national executives.

They said the delay in holding congress to elect national executives has adversely affected the effective running of the second largest transport union in the country.

PROTOA contributions to the national transport sector has dwindled as result of the delay in holding congress to elect either new or retaining old national executives in office.

Addressing a press conference at Taifa in Ga East Municipality, Mr Benjamin A. Katsekpor, Volta Regional Chairman and spokesperson for the group, said the current national executives were elected into office eleven years ago for a four year term.

He said from 2008 till now no election has been conducted and this is a contravention of the Association's constitution which states that “national executives shall be elected by secret ballot at General Meeting or Congress called for that purpose and shall hold office for forty-eight (48) calendar months.

Mr Katsekpor said this mandatory obligation of the Association’s constitution applies equally to regions, branches and local executives to ensure transparent, optimum efficiency and development of the transport union.

The Spokesperson of the Chairmen expressed regret that national executives has over the years called on regional executive councils of the Association to conduct elections for branches and local executives but the national executives themselves have failed to conduct theirs.

Mr Katsekpor said the Regional Executive Councils made up of regional Chairmen and other appointees have made every effort to push national executives to hold elections but to no avail.

The Spokesperson cautioned that if the situation persists they might be compelled to form Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the Association to prepare a level playing field until congress elects new national executives.

He said the Regional Chairmen would continue to protest against the current situation in the Association until the right thing was done.

Nana Yaw Fayah, Central Regional Chairman of PROTOA and Public Relation Officer (PRO) for Regional Chairmen, said the transport union is facing serious problems due to the delays on the part of national executives to conduct mandatory election.

He said PROTOA as it stands cannot express it decision and opinion about national issues bordering transport sector management and it was creating anxiety among members at the regional to local level.

Nana Fayah said with the recent transport fares increment, PROTOA could not participate in the decision making process due to the prevailing crisis.

The PRO of Regional Chairmen appealed to the Transport Minister and other relevant agencies in transport sector to intervene to promote peace and tranquility.

