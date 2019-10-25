news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Akins, GNA



Anyinam (E/R), Oct, 25, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Oduro Ofosu, an Educationist, has suggested to the present generation to uphold and defend the glowing image of the country.

He also advised Ghanaians to see themselves as patriots of their land and acquire a sense of nationalism.

Mr Ofosu, who is also the Managing Proprietor of Promising Hope Preparatory School, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Anyinam in the Eastern Region, to disclose the need for learning institutions to have boarding houses.

He said the quest for improved access and high quality education, to churn out disciplined and honest children needed in the second cycle and tertiary level was paramount, and that, day schools should do everything possible to institute boarding facilities.

He said boarders in schools and colleges will be exposed to several important characteristics, skills and attitudes of education, that at the end of their curriculum, students will be able to “rate their educational potentials”.

“By all standards, there is a general decline in performance, except for the number of learning institutions that have boarding facilities”, he stressed, adding; “to reverse the poor trend of performance of our schools, house masters and mistresses must intensify and ensure effective monitoring and supervision process.” He expressed optimism that school children and their parents would reciprocate the efforts of boarding schools, towards improving the academic record of especially, the private schools and their respective districts or municipalities.

“To be candid with you, apart from the few strict parents who monitor their children’s activities at home”, other parents did not care whether their children went out and returned at dawn or the following day.

“Indeed, recalcitrant children defy their parents’ instructions to go to watch videos, go to dancing halls and even attend funerals and return the following day, without reprimanding them.”

He pointed out that in the boarding house, due to proper supervision boarders obeyed instructions and therefore, came out morally sound, coupled with improving upon their learning.

Mr Ofosu urged parents to make periodic visits to their children’s or wards’ schools to identify their challenges, and help complement the efforts of teachers to find solutions to them.

According to him, schools that have achieved significant success in development and sustained growth, are those that have had long term development and have pursued them with vigour and consistency,

The Educationist advised pupils and students to endeavour to obey simple rules and regulations governing the conduct of examinations, and refrain from indulging in any form of malpractices, which would lead to the cancellation of their results.

Mr Ofosu earlier led the GNA to inspect a multipurpose boarding house for the Promising Hope Preparatory School.

Opening it, he stated that the “edifice is spacious and would provide a congenial atmosphere which is conducive for studies”.

The Proprietor described the project as another major step towards achieving the vision of the School Management Committee (SMC) and that, management was delivering on its mandate to the fullest, to help create a viable “self-sustaining education” for school-going children in the country.

He said the SMC would ensure effective teaching and learning, punctuality and endeavour to arrest challenges that would bedevil the smooth operation of the boarding house.

Mr Ofosu stressed the importance of education in national development, and appealed to stakeholders, including; the government, chiefs and parents, to pool resources to lay a solid foundation in education for the youth.

GNA