By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Sept. 27, GNA - The proposed ecotourism project earmarked for Xavi in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region has been relocated to Moryi.

This follows misunderstanding among chiefs and opinion leaders at Xavi over the release of land for the project.

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South disclosed this at the third ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the seventh Assembly.

He said the investors planned to take the project to a neighbouring country due to the land issue, but the Assembly prevailed on them to consider Moryi, another community in the District.

The DCE said leasehold agreement was being finalised with landowners at Moryi and their lawyers for the project to commence.

He asked the Assembly members to work hard and be retained in the next Assembly to continue with the transformation agenda of the Assembky.

Mr Adzidogah said plans were far advanced for situating a model school at Dzrakate, a community within the Akatsi South District.

“Furniture has been provided for the school to take off. Very soon the school will be inaugurated,” he stated.

The DCE also touched on issues of revenue mobilisation and sanitation and wished the members well in their re-election bid.

GNA