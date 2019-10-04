news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Saki(GAR), October 04, GNA - Several immovable properties in Bethlehem, Havana, Sebrepor and Bediako in the Kpone -Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, have been demolished to pave the way for the ongoing Tema - Mpakada rail line construction.

The two day demolition exercise which was undertaken on Monday​ and Tuesday saw several houses within the demacated radius, knocked down by engineers of Afcons Construction Limited, the company building the 80 kilometer single gauge rail line.

The affected residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency had very little to complain about except a few.

Most of them said the authorities had already notified them and were thus given ample time to relocate.

One year notice was enough for any rational being to make an informed decision, an affected man said.

He explained that ,the exercise was supposed to have been carried out on 3rd September 2019 but the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Kpone -Katamanso Municipality, intervened, saying, "The residents can not halt the project that for long'.

Mr. Gashon Sedo, a pensioner, however expressed​ grave disappoinment at the authorities for demolishing his apartment.

Mr Sedo noted that, the earlier notification given them according to him, was a complete joke because govenrnment did not include any compensation package.

"How can you break my house without compensating me," he cried out.

According to him, the engineers should have allowed him to pack his things out but carried out the exercise anyway.

He explained that, his properties had been destroyed and that he had incurred another debt as a result, to deal with.

The GNA found out that Mr. Gashon Sedo had rented the affected apartment to unsuspecting tenants four months ago, knowing very well that the property had been marked for demolition.

As the bulldozers tore through the buildings, reducing his once treasured property to rubble, his ranted, echoing even through the high pitch sound of the earth moving machines, but that would not annul his tenants' right to a refund of their rent.

GNA