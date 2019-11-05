news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo/Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Mr Ali Wahab, Chairman of the Ghana Association of Driving Schools, on Tuesday, said Ghana must put in measure to ensure that every driver is properly trained in order to reduce the high rate of road crashes.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, Mr Wahab said driving was a professional business, which required training, therefore, the practice of training drivers either at the washing bay or mechanic workshop should cease with time.

In the third quarter of 2018, according to the National Road Safety Authority, Ghana witnessed 1770 deaths through road crashes.

For the same period in 2019, the figure was 1580.

“These statistics are worrisome; we are losing our rich human resource through road crashes and if care is not taken, posterity will judge all of us,” Mr Wahab said.

He blamed the situation on improper training of drivers, adding that over speeding, poor eye sight, bad driver attitude and poor roads were the other contributory factors.

To help minimise the problem, the Chairman announced that the Association had initiated a sensitisation programme on Road Safety before, during and after the Christmas Festivities for the travelling public.

The programme, which kicked off today at the Oxford Street, Osu, would hit Tema Station on Monday, November 18, and the Kaneshie Lorry Park on Thursday, November 21.

It has also acquired funding from the government to retrain drivers at major bus terminals and educate them on safe driving.

The 48-hour training, which will run for free, is under the theme: “Train to Reduce Road Crashes.”

Mr Wahab, however, urged prospective drivers to patronise the 340 driving schools across the country to undergo professional training.

According to the Road Traffic Regulations (LI 2180), a prospective driver must undergo at least 48 hours of basic driver training from any of the certified and approved driving schools.

He urged the media to use their various platforms to educate the public on issues that would mitigate road crashes.

