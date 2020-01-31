news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – Nana Oyeadieyie I, the Akwamuhene of Dwenase Bomaa in the Dormaa Ahenkro Traditional Area, has urged Africans to promote their rich culture, traditions and heritage for the development of the continent.

He said the time had come for Africans to promote cultural intelligence for peace, security and global partnership for the progress of society.

Nana Oyeadieyie known in private life as Otu Lartey, gave the advice at a durbar organised at the Osu Mantse Palace in Accra to signify the African cultural wealth and heritage as a way of life.

The programme was to bring to bear the significance of the establishment of a Royal Institute of Global African Culture and Tradition in Ghana by African Views Organisation (AVO).

The AVO, a non-profit research and development entity, has plans of putting up the Institute to promote cultural sustainability and harmony in alignment with the United Nations as well as the African Union’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nana Oyeadieyie said: “I was very excited when I heard of this and had to be part of the AVO because when this is realised, Africa for that matter Ghana will be on the global stage as equal and respected contributor to human civilisation achievements.”

“We shall be liberated and be transformed; we shall develop and take with us a five-star culture, that is; culture of excellent for our lifestyle and traditional values; culture of success for our relations and financial economies; culture of team-spirit for our diversified tribes; culture of empowerment to accomplish and empower our youth; and finally culture of motivation for keeping us all in perfect peace,” he said.

He thanked the chief and people of Osu for hosting the durbar and also extended gratitude to the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Ahenkro Traditional Area, Nana Agyemang Badu for installing him (Otu Lartey) as Nana Oyeadieyie I.

Nana Adwoa Awindor, formerly of ‘Greetings from Abroad’ Programme on GTV, said chiefs and queen mothers have moved on and today they were looking at what they could do to add on to their communities.

“We have done so much over the years trying to put some dynamism in our culture. We have brought culture beyond the days that chiefs and queen mothers resided in rooms and in courts and in palaces and people only see them on occasions. People only have to find special days to go pay courtesy, they have to wait for festivals, so they can say a word or two to their chiefs even if they are lucky to get closer, but times have changed,” she said.

Nana Awindor expressed gratitude to Nana Oyeadieyie and AVO for their vision of establishing the Global African Culture and Tradition in Ghana and for paying a visit to the Paramount Chief of Osu, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona and his elders.

Professor Spencer Duncan, the Chairman of the occasion, said culture was the means to unite the people and called for its promotion, sustainability and growth.

“This would help us to achieve the five-star of culture of success, excellence, team-spirit, empowerment and motivation. So each time you are thinking about five-star it should not only be of hotels, but culture. Culture is the means by which God brings us to himself,” he said.

There was a display of artefacts of the Osu chieftaincy and a cultural performance.

