By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Vakpo, Oct 14, GNA - Two projects, involving restoration of potable water to Vakpo cluster communities and mechanisation of a borehole for Tsrukpe-Dukuma, are underway in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

Both projects are being undertaken by the District Assembly.

Under the Vakpo project, a new pump house has been constructed, the two old pump houses were to be fixed, choked pipelines were being replaced and expanded, together with new standpipes.

Communities benefiting include Vakpo-Tsorta, Vakpo-Gborxome, Vakpo-Dunyo, Vakpo-Dutanyigbe and Vakpo-Kpeme.

Mr Daniel Etse, Manager, Vakpo Water Company, under the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), praise the contractor for the third pump house that had been built and installed with a 3.7-kilowatt solar panel by Accra-based Jual Group Ghana Limited to power the pump.

He said out of the old 23 standpipes in the communities, only 10 were functional, causing a far greater percentage of the people to be cut off the water supply for years.

Mr Etse, speaking to the GNA during a tour of development projects by officials of the Assembly, said efforts at expansions to other areas were impossible due to the 'near collapse' of the system, hence the need for a total refitting.

Mr Etse said the contractor was working hard to replace the obsolete and damaged pipelines and to expand to all areas not previously served, including emerging settlements.

"When completed the system would be fully operational, serving the entire Vakpo. There was a 120 cubic meter water reservoir serving the community and that capacity is enough to serve the new project," he said.

According to him the two old pump houses were being powered on the national electricity grid and needed no solar power.

The Tsrukpe-Dukuma project involves the mechanisation of the Dukuma borehole and distribution of the water to all segments of the community.

A concrete stand on the Tsrukpe-Dukuma Mountain to house the reservoir at the distribution point, have been completed, awaiting laying of the distribution pipes to parts of the town.

Mr. Kudjoh Attah, District Chief Executive (DCE), said the Assembly was poised at improving on the provision of access to potable water in the area to eliminate the related challenges facing the people.

He said as a fairly new district, carved from the Kpando Municipal Assembly, his Assembly was tackling development in education, health, roads and water at a fast rate to put the area in the right position.

He said projects inherited from the previous regime, including a six-room school block at Avete, a ripped-off school at Aveme, Kpebe CHPs Compound at Kpebe was being put in shape. Work will soon start on Anfoega Lorry Park, power will be extended to Aveme ICT center for computer use and other projects, were being done and fresh ones would be rolled on.

Mr. Carl Agbo, Secretary to the Paramount Chief, Tsrukpe Traditional Council, thanked the Assembly for responding to appeals by the Youth to mechanise the water during this year's Easter festivities and further appealed for completion of the outstanding Tsrukpe-Dukuma Junior High School project to replace the current deplorable one.

