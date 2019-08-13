news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), Aug. 13, GNA - A project dubbed “Just in Time Care Services” (JITCS) aimed at providing home care service to the aged in Effutu Municipality has been inaugurated at Winneba.

Mr Ebo Ghartey, Country Director of the project, said it will go a long way to boost the morale of the aged to enable them continue to share their experiences with the youth.

He said “the aged have spent their lives to ensure that we become responsible adults and its now our turn to reciprocate the sacrifice they made for us”.

Mr Ebo Ghartey said the project will stick to its objectives to improve the quality of life of the aged adding that, “We will associate ourselves with all stakeholders to treat the aged with the needed care”.

Very Reverend Isaac Acquah of the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Winneba, applauded the project coordinators for caring for the aged adding that service to mankind is service to God.

Reverend Alice Nkrumah, Chaplain of Agona Swedru Bimarks College, said health care is a collective responsibility and expressed the need for family members and other stakeholders to embrace the “Just In Time Care Service Project” to make it a success.

Right Reverend John Kow Ampiah-Addison, a retired Bishop of the Methodist Church, stressed the need for adequate care for the aged, saying everyone needed someone around them.

GNA