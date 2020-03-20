news, story, article

Accra, March 20, GNA - Lawyer Kulendi, together with Justices Clement Jackson Honyenuga and Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu, has been nominated to the apex court to replace Justices Julius Ansah, Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe and Anthony Alfred Bennin who are due for retirement in 2020.

He was an associate barrister and solicitor at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co. and underwent pupilage at the same place, where he was assigned to the Legal Aid Board of Accra for his national service.

He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon, with an LLB Honours.

He completed his law degree at the Ghana School of Law, where he obtained a barrister of law degree and a solicitor’s certificate. He is a member of the Ghana Bar.

Lawyer Kulendi also holds a Master of Arts in International Security and Civil-military Relations from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, USA.

He is also a Fellow of the inaugural class of the Africa Leadership Initiative - West Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

The announcement was made by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, in a communication read from the President on Thursday, March 19, 2020, who referred the four to the Appointments’ Committee of Parliament for consideration.

