Accra, March 17, GNA - The Council on Foreign Relations Ghana has postponed Professor Wole Soyinka’s lecture slated Wednesday, March 18, in Accra.



This followed Government’s directive issued on Sunday, March 15, banning all public gatherings including; conferences and workshops.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Council would in due course announce a new date for the said lecture.

It regretted for any convenience caused to anticipated persons.

The lecture was to be held on the topic; “Afro-Pessimism against Horizons of Aburi Optimism.”

