Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues has called for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to prioritize the social protection of children with cerebral palsy.



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by its Executive Director, Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, ahead of the World Cerebral Palsy Day celebration, which falls on Sunday, October 6.

It expressed discomfort with the situation where, families raising such children were left to struggle alone and said that should change.

The statement underlined the need for the establishment of rehabilitation centres in various communities to support those families.

It noted the growing awareness of cerebral palsy in the country, saying, “people are becoming aware of that cerebral palsy exist in Ghana – that it is not a curse or a bad omen to have a child with cerebral palsy”.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition - an injury to the part of the brain that controls movement.

The statement asked that steps were taken to make sure that there was effective implementation of the ‘Inclusive Education’ policy, so that children with cerebral palsy would also have access to education.

“Every government school should dedicate one classroom for children with Special Needs where people could be trained to take care of them while the parents work to earn some income.

“Parents raising children with disabilities should be able to access the District Assembly Common Fund for persons with disabilities to help with the high cost associated with nurturing a child with disability,” the statement added.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is a movement of people with cerebral palsy, their families and the organizations that support them, in more than 75 countries.

The goal is to ensure that children and adults with cerebral palsy enjoy the same rights, access and opportunities as anyone else in the society.

The Day provides the opportunity to celebrate and express pride in the lives and achievements of those suffering from the health condition and the people and organisations supporting them.

