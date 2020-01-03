news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA – A non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to enhancing the lives of families raising children with special needs has asked policymakers to prioritize and implement tailored social protection interventions to suit children with Special Needs.



The Special Mothers Project, the NGO, further called on political parties ahead of development of their 2020 manifestos to ensure families raising children with special needs were included in their social protection agenda.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, the Executive Director of Special Mothers Project, made the call when she presented GHC1,200.00 to Madam Asabea Otupiri Darko, a member of the group who was in financial distress.

Members of the Special Mothers Project's WhatsApp Platform made up of mainly parents of children with disabilities or Special Needs gave voluntary contributions that summed up the amount to support Madam Darko.

Madam Darko expressed gratitude to the group for the support.

The NGO has established an online community where parents and other professionals share experiences, encouragement and ideas on parenting children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

GNA