Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, has called on Security and Departmental Heads of all agencies to ensure Ghanaians feel safe by maintaining high standards of discipline, decorum and professionalism when enforcing law and order.



He said: "the President of the Republic is focused and committed to ensuring high standards of security, therefore Security Agencies must be up to the task and ensure the safety of the citizenry is prioritised.

The President will not compromise on any shortfalls and mishaps from you¨, he asserted.

The Minister made this statement when he addressed the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on Monday in Tamale to begin a four-day working visit to Agencies and Services under his Ministry in the Northern and Upper East Regions.

This was contained in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Gifty Amgborme, the Ghana Immigration Service Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Dery also added that, "we will not disappoint you, we will work to sustain the peace and security being enjoyed by the people of this Region", he said.

He admonished the security agencies to refrain from taking sides in chieftaincy and land disputes since that was not their purview, but instead, ensure such situations did not affect the peace and serenity on the area.

"Security agencies must know their limits, handling of chieftaincy and land issues are not in our purview.

Our mandate is to ensure that in the unfortunate situation that such conflicts arise, it does not affect the peace and security of the country", the Minister said.

The objective of the tour is for him to gather first-hand information on issues on the grounds relating to their operations and challenges so as to inform policy directions.

It is also to ascertain if policies initiated by government are implemented at the grassroots, and have physical interactions with Officers and Men.

The Minister affirmed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for all appointees to hit the ground running tirelessly since his assumption by getting in touch with professionals and people at the grassroots for an effective collaboration and cooperation between government and those on the ground.

The Interior Minister commended the Chairman for REGSEC who is also the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed on the good work done in the metropolis by ensuring peace, harmony and providing amicable resolutions of all pocket conflicts reported in the area.

As part of the tour, the Minister interacted with Officers and Men of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the Gaming Commission, National Disaster Management Organization, the Narcotics Board and the Regional Peace Council.

The Minister would also visit some selected borders, approved and unapproved routes in the Upper East Region as part of his working tour to ascertain and observe the nature of the frontiers as far as security threats and safety of Ghanaians are concerned.

Accompanying the Minister on the tour is the Deputy Interior Minister, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service and the Special Adviser to the Interior Minister.

